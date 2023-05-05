What’s This All About?

Welcome! This is where I publish some of my fiction, as well as occasional posts about literature and writing, and sometimes fiction others have written on Substack.

I’ve created a separate place for this, because my other public Substack (yes, I also have a private one) is mostly commentary on world events, from the perspective of someone (me) who believes very deeply in human liberty.

As you can imagine, this view – and the state of human liberty itself – is having a rough time of it out in the world lately. So there’s always a lot to say on the topic.

But there’s also something to be said for not having our heads stuck in the news, or commentary about the news, all the time. And that’s where this Substack comes in.

The Deuce, You Say!

I do, yes.

Well, I Never!

I know. Entertaining fiction from someone who thinks freedom is a good thing, and the state never, ever, ever is. It’s not supposed to happen. But here I am.

And here’s the funny thing: I have a strong dislike for political literature. Mostly because it is really hard to pull off. With some very notable exceptions, stories told with the purpose of making a political point feel very much like a bludgeon, and these days, most of us are tired of feeling bludgeoned by political viewpoints everywhere we turn - even our own.

Not all of my fiction has a political bent to it. But some does, and where it does, I’ve tried always to make the story and the characters more important than the message. The messages are there, but if they are what stick with you most after reading my stories, then I’ve failed. Badly.

…Where Do I Sign Up???

I thought you’d never ask! You can subscribe here to get full access to the newsletter and website.

I don’t have a paywall here. Free subscribers get access to everything I post here. I may sometimes have special events, online get-togethers, or little treats, just for paid subscribers, but I don’t have anything specific planned now.

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