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Last Chance to Give Your Comments!
"Alligator" is going to press soon
Jul 7
•
Bretigne
3
3
May 2026
It's Here!
Get your review copy of "Alligator: Tales from the Edge of Dis-Ease"
May 18
•
Bretigne
6
8
1
The 30 Greatest Children's Audiobooks Ever Recorded, Part One
Press Play: Jim Dale, Stockard Channing, E.B. White, Sir Michael Hordern. The first ten of thirty audiobooks for your family’s summer.
Published on Restore Childhood
•
May 9
December 2025
The Rules of Christmas... for your listening enjoyment
As a special Christmas treat, I present here, my husband, reading “The Rules of Christmas”—which he mostly wrote.
Published on On the Banks
•
Dec 24, 2025
"Chad Stewart: Who is Targeting Kids with Dark Stories?"
Opinion - Naomi Wolf
Published on Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
•
Dec 10, 2025
1:00:35
November 2025
Get Ready for "Davey Sunshine and the Big Pandemic"!
I’ve been hard at work at my next book, which I am hoping to have finished in time for Christmas.
Nov 19, 2025
•
Bretigne
8
4
October 2025
I'm Giving Away Free Copies of "Elixir of Fear"
...the Halloween story that's almost as scary as the last five years!
Oct 23, 2025
•
Bretigne
9
2
Happy Halloween from Anarcho Soccer Mom!
ASM: Getting truer every year.
Published on On the Banks
•
Oct 10, 2025
2:09
Downton Abbey - the Most Subversive Television of Our Time
An interview with Jeff Tucker
Oct 7, 2025
•
Bretigne
2
1
"A True Story of What Happens to Traitors"
From Kimberly
Oct 2, 2025
•
Bretigne
3
2
3
3:50
September 2025
The Quiet Orchards
A "novel virus", frightened neighbors... and what lies beneath.
Sep 20, 2025
•
Bretigne
3
2
3
August 2025
Annabel Pickering and the Sky Pirates
Book 1: The Fantastical Contraption
Aug 13, 2025
•
Bretigne
2
2
© 2026 Bretigne
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