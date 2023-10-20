The whole front section of the New Zebedee Public Library was now filled with DVDs and "multimedia stations" where people could sit and listen to audiobooks or watch videos. Harrison remembered that his Grampa had been upset about this, and something about chairs being kicked over and that's why he wasn't allowed in the library anymore... but he couldn't remember all the details of what had happened.

He went up to the front desk. A big sheet of plexiglass had been put up as a barrier between the person behind the desk and anyone who might approach. And a big bottle of hand sanitizer sat on the front of the desk. It had globs of gooey ooze running down the side of it.

Harrison rang the little bell, and a librarian came scurrying to the desk. She wore a blue paper mask, and a plastic shield over her eyes. She frowned deeply when she saw Harrison.

"Where is your mask, young man!" She hissed, more of a command than a question.

Harrison hadn't realized that he needed to wear a mask in order to go to the library.

"I... uh... I don't have one..." he stammered.

The librarian reached below the desk, grabbed one, and thrust it around the plexiglass shield. Harrison took it from her.

"See that you bring one next time," she hissed again. "We only have a few left!"

As he pretended to start putting the mask on his face, Harrison asked where he might find the old local newspapers, and was directed to the very back of the library. There was a separate desk there. This one had no sheet of plexiglass–perhaps because no-one ever came back here? He went up to the desk and rang the bell.

He had only put the strings of the mask around his ears, and the mask itself hung below his chin. When the second librarian came up to this desk, she frowned also and shook her finger at him.

"Your mask, young man!" She hissed, as the one at the front desk had. "Pull it up!"

As soon as Harrison pulled the mask up over his mouth and nose, he was immediately reminded of his last meeting with Dr. Faustis, the ceremony, the heavy, smelly robe, and being unable to move. His heart started to race and he quickly pulled down the mask and took a big gulp of air.

"Young man!" The librarian hissed again. "I cannot help you if you do not wear your mask! In fact I will have to ask you to leave!"

Harrison did not know what to do. Putting the mask on made him feel sick, made him feel like he was back in that hotel ballroom with the doctor chanting and the flames burning all around him. And the smell of old musty books wasn't helping. But he needed to get at those newspapers. He needed to find out who Dr. Faustis really was.

He put a hand up in the air, and reached for a nearby chair.

"I'm sorry!" He said. "I just felt a little faint... let me sit down for a moment..."

The librarian frowned, but did not say anything. Harrison sat down in the chair until he had caught his breath–and his nerves. Then, he pulled the mask up over his face and went up to the desk.

The librarian took him back to one of the farthest shelves of books. These were very tall, bound books, collections of local newspapers going back to 1831, soon after the town had been founded. Harrison thanked her and, as soon as she had walked far enough away, took off the mask.

Harrison had tried looking up Dr. Faustis online, but had come up empty. So he did not know what years to look at. But Gramma and Grampa had guessed late nineteenth century, so he started to look down one row of bound newspapers, until he came to 1891.

That's as good a place to start as any, he thought to himself, and he reached up and carefully pulled the tall volume off of the shelf.

Two hours, and several more volumes of newspapers later, Harrison knew considerably more than when he had first walked in to the library. The newspapers from 1891 had not held any information about the doctor. But a paper from 1890 made reference to a "great plague" seven years earlier. So he pulled out the volumes for 1883. And that's where he learned about Dr. Faustis.

He couldn't wait to tell Gramma and Grampa.

That night, he used the old land-line phone in the hallway to call his grandparents. He pulled it all the way into his room, and dialed the same number he had called before, which he had written down in his school notebook.

As it happened, Gramma and Grampa had dug up some information too.

Harrison started by telling them what he had found out: That a "Dr. Faustis" had been a traveling medicine salesman back in the 1870s and 1880s. He sold his own brand of "patent medicines", concoctions he had come up with and had patented with the US Patent Office.

"Yes, there was a lot of that going on back then," said Gramma Rose. "Patent medicines were a dime a dozen at one time."

Harrison continued. One of Dr. Faustis' most successful concoctions was his "Elixir Number Five." He claimed that it could soothe all aches and pains, and could make whoever took it look years younger than their real age.

"Nobody ever did find out just what was in his Special Elixir #5," said Harrison. "But what is known is that two women in a nearby town, Dustin, died after taking it for just over a week."

"Well, who knows what might have been in old Fuss-Bus's elixir," Gramma Rose mused. "Remember Harrison, this was a time when 'respectable' medical treatment meant arsenic, leeches, mercury... so it would not have come as a surprise that his concoctions contained ingredients that might not have been ... wholesome, shall we say?"

"He tried to brush it off as a coincidence," continued Harrison, "he claimed the women had been ill to begin with, and if anything, his elixir extended their lives!"

Gramma Rose snorted.

"But... and here's where it gets interesting... the families took him to court. And you know what happened?"

"What?"

"It was really weird. The very day that the trial was to begin, a mysterious illness swept across the state. Nobody had ever seen anything like it before! Some thought it was a new form of the plague. In fact, that's what they called it: 'the Great Plague of 1883'–even though it wasn't the plague at all."

"But the funny thing was, nobody–that I can tell anyway–actually died from this illness. Hundreds, thousands of people were taken to their beds for weeks, exhausted, feverish, vomiting, some delirious, some reporting hallucinations. For that entire summer, people lived in fear of contracting it. Everyone avoided each other, and there were reports of people attacking their neighbors, even killing their livestock, and one barn was burned down! All because they thought they might have this 'plague.' And by autumn, three quarters of the town of Dustin had come down with the mysterious illness."

"And the trial of Dr. Faustis?" Grampa Lewis inquired.

"That's the thing!" Harrison exclaimed. "They had to postpone it because of the illness. Too many people were sick, and those who weren't were too scared to go to work or hold a trial... everything got postponed."

"And then," he continued, "it just disappeared. It seems that in just a few days, people stopped getting sick, and everyone who was sick started getting better, and it just doesn't even appear in the papers after that. Not until much later, when some stories refer to it having happened in the past."

"And our Dr. Faustis?"

"He disappeared too. It's not clear when or how, but he never appears in the papers again."

"Hmmmpffff!" Gramma Rose exclaimed.

"The papers reported that in the end the charges were dropped, and the women's deaths were attributed to the mystery illness."

There was a silence on the other end of the line, and then Gramma Rose said: "Those poor people."

"Gramma Rose?"

"I wonder if they ever got back to trusting each other again," she mused.

"Is that everything you found, Harrison?" Grampa Lewis asked.

"That's it Grampa!"

"It's quite a lot I think!" Said Gramma Rose. "He's quite a young research whiz, our boy is!"

Harrison felt himself blush a little and was glad the conversation was on the phone and not in person.

"Yes he is," agreed Grampa. "Now let me tell you what we've learned!"

Grampa then told Harrison about what they had found in some of the old books in Old Wilfred's library. That, not long after the Civil War, an ambitious young wizard had appeared in wizarding circles on the east coast. His name was Faustis. No "doctor", just Faustis. Not much had been written about him, but they did find entries in some old ledgers belonging to a wizarding lodge in Massachusetts.

"Apparently this Faustis character had a falling out with this particular lodge," said Grampa Lewis. "There's a whole entry about how he tried to steal spells from some of the other wizards, spells that could have been used to deceive people, and presumably to cheat them out of their money or property. And he tried to pin the blame on someone else. The ledger says that he was cast out of the lodge, and that other wizarding lodges and associations were warned to beware of him."

"Wow!" said Harrison. "That's got to be him!"

"I think so," said Grampa. "And there's something else." Harrison listened eagerly.

"In that same ledger, there are notes from the meeting in which it was determined that he should be cast out of the lodge, and there was an interesting comment. There was a whole discussion about what this Faustis character had done, how he'd tried to fool them all, and a lot of people were angry because they thought he was trying to cheat them, trying to use their spells in order to enrich himself."

"But one guy, one wizard–and he was very adamant about this–he said that they must not mistake Faustis for one who was motivated only by greed. This wizard, it seems, from what he said here, had worked closely with Faustis, and felt that he knew him well."

"He said about him: 'This man gives the impression that what he seeks is wealth and riches. But do not be fooled. What he desires is something much darker, and more dangerous.’"

Harrison felt the hairs on the back of his neck stand up.

"People thought he was just after money," said Grampa, "but they were wrong."

"What, then?" Asked Harrison.

"The ledger doesn't say," said Grampa Lewis. "So we can only imagine."

There was a long pause.

"So what do we do?" Harrison asked.

"Well," said Grampa, "we need to come up with a plan."

"OK," said Harrison, uneasily.

"Let me and Gramma Rose think on it a little, and we'll talk again in a few days. In the meantime, you be careful! Watch your back, watch out for anything unusual!"

"I will Grampa!"

They agreed to talk again a few days later at the same time.

***

Normally at this time of year, Harrison felt excitement in the crisp autumn air. Like an electrical charge. Watching the Halloween decorations go up, thinking about his costume, about Halloween parties and trick-or-treating. He was eleven now, and knew that he'd be getting too old for trick-or-treating in another year or so. But he was glad it wasn't this year.

Then again, he wasn't even sure there would be any trick-or-treating this year. Everyone was so afraid. And when he asked his parents about it, they just looked at each other and got serious expressions on their faces. He decided not to ask again.

This year, that sense of excitement was gone. There was a crispness in the air, but it came with a heaviness. Almost like something tangible oozing through the air. Something he couldn't get away from. Unseen, but slimy, dark, heavy, creeping around... like the musty old robe he had put on for the doctor's ceremony. It was almost as if that horrid old sack of rotting cloth had enveloped the whole world and was dragging down everything it touched.

The crows cawed despairingly into what was now a quiet emptiness. There would be no Halloween parties this year. He hated to think about it, but... the way things were going now, it looked like there wouldn't be Trick-or-Treating. Probably not even any decorations.

And that was the least of his problems.

***

A few nights later, he spoke again with Gramma Rose and Grampa Lewis. They had come up with a sort-of plan. They emphasized the "sort-of."

"Remember Harrison, it's not as if we're real wizards you know. All we can do is try to replicate some of the spells that we've looked up. We don't have any special powers."

"I understand Grampa."

"So," began Gramma Rose, "it seems that the best way to destroy a wizard's spell is to destroy the wizard himself."

Harrison gulped.

"...of course, we aren't going to do that," she continued, "because that would be murder and murder is illegal."

"Of... of course," said Harrison.

"So what's the next best way?" She asked. "How do you fight a spell? Why, with another one of course!"

"We suspect," Grampa Lewis chimed in, "that since this wizard doctor of yours is only here by unnatural means... that is, he doesn't really belong in this time, and was only brought back

because you unwittingly participated in a spell he had created over a century ago... we suspect that once his spell here is broken, he will go back to where he came from."

"And... where is that?" Harrison asked.

"Never you mind that, Harrison. The point is, he won't be here anymore and that's all we need be concerned with."

"Harrison," Gramma Rose said, "we've found a spell that we think will work. But we're going to need your help."

Harrison did not find those words the least bit comforting.

"In order to complete the spell, we are going to need an object that is of personal importance to Dr. Faustis, and we will need to destroy it," she said. Harrison thought back to the "valued object" the doctor had asked him to procure, about stealing the umbrella, and immediately felt guilty.

He would tell his grandparents about that, but not just now. Gramma Rose continued: "We'll have the elixir of course, and then there's the poster, we'll see if we can use that. But to be really sure, we'll want something else of his. Something that might help to give him power."

Harrison thought for a moment. "Gramma, I can't really think of anything."

"That's OK Harrison," she said. "That will be your assignment for the next week–until we come back to New Zebedee. Try to think of something that you may have seen him wearing or holding, something that is always with him maybe."

"But..." Harrison was worried. "If it's something that's always with him, how am I going to get it?"

"We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," said Gramma Rose.

"And we still have more reading to do," said Grampa Lewis. "We need to be absolutely sure of what we're doing. But we do know this much: We will need something of Dr. Whatsis' in order to complete the spell."

"OK," said Harrison.

"One thing we have learned," Grampa continued, "is that his power seems to depend a great deal on fear. In that second meeting you had with him, he was very upset that you weren't afraid enough, isn't that right?"

"Yes," said Harrison.

"Well," she said, "we don't understand quite why, but it seems that it is very important to him that people are afraid. Not of him, but of this illness. Or maybe of anything at all. Maybe it is just the fear that he needs. We don't really know."

"We also think," said Grampa Lewis, "that it is very significant that he wants his final ceremony to take place on Halloween. Traditionally, that is the night when the veil between the worlds is the thinnest. It is when Dr. Foosits' power will be at its strongest."

"But," Gramma Rose jumped in, "for the same reason, it is also when he will be at his most vulnerable. His most exposed!"

"Yes," said Grampa Lewis. "It is a powerful night for ancient spirits, both good and evil. So, as we believe he is an evil spirit, his power will be enhanced–but so will that of any good spirits who may choose to cross over for the night and help us."