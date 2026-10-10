Fantastical Contraption

Fantastical Contraption

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Elixir of Fear promo reel

Bretigne's avatar
Bretigne

I’ve never done “promo reels” before for my books, but I hear the Young Folk like ‘em, and that’s who this book is for, so… here goes.

Let me know what you think!

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