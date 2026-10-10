Elixir of Fear promo reel

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1Elixir of Fear promo reelBretigneOct 10, 20261ShareI’ve never done “promo reels” before for my books, but I hear the Young Folk like ‘em, and that’s who this book is for, so… here goes.Let me know what you think!Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksElixir of FearThe Halloween Story that's Almost as Scary as the Last (input number here) YearsThe Halloween Story that's Almost as Scary as the Last (input number here) YearsSubscribeAuthorsBretigne