A creepy charlatan from the 19th century is back to terrorize young Harrison’s hometown. He offers the perfect potion for what everyone fears - but at an unthinkable price.

Will Harrison figure out the right kind of magic needed to stop him? More importantly, will he be able to summon up the courage?

﻿...Or will the pill-peddling sorcerer manage to get the whole world under his sway - including Harrison’s own parents, grandma and grandpa?

Find out in “Elixir of Fear” - a Halloween story that’s almost as scary as the past six years!

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