Fantastical Contraption

Fantastical Contraption

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
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Humbly, I struggle with references to Our children as "kids." That was deliberately injected into Our vernacular through Hollywood, where They sacrifice children, much as Some sacrifice goats. They mock Us with the baby goat reference, and chuckle when They hear Us use the term in reference to Our children...

I offer how I know They sacrifice children here:

Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids

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