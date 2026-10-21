I was on Bob Murphy’s show last week, talking about my children’s horror fan fiction book, “Elixir of Fear.” We talked about the value of the horror genre, and somehow also ended up talking about my time in Asia, seeing the astonishing transformation of China, and why he should visit Japan.
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Humbly, I struggle with references to Our children as "kids." That was deliberately injected into Our vernacular through Hollywood, where They sacrifice children, much as Some sacrifice goats. They mock Us with the baby goat reference, and chuckle when They hear Us use the term in reference to Our children...
I offer how I know They sacrifice children here:
Our Children Are Not Kids! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/our-children-are-not-kids