Fantastical Contraption

Fantastical Contraption

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Domenic C. Scarcella's avatar
Domenic C. Scarcella
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I think whatever they're going through, Lewis and Rose Rita will survive and get married and have kids and grandkids and will be around to defeat Dr. Festerbutt! 😅

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