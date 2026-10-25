It’s October, and I’m reading some John Bellairs, as I do. And I come upon this scene, which I’ve obviously read before, but many many years ago. Possibly before I even started watching Doctor Who.

And if you don’t know what I’m talking about, just know that “Blink” is one of the best standalone episodes of the Doctor Who reboot. It created a whole new “thing” in the genres of sci-fi and horror. But I wouldn’t recommend watching it if you haven’t seen the show leading up to it. …I mean, you CAN, it does in fact stand alone… but it’s not ideal.

Anyway, here is the passage I just read (SPOILERS):

What do you think?

…and since it IS October, remember to pick up your free download of my Bellairs-inspired Halloween book, “Elixir of Fear”—right here.